iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Shares Sold by Myriad Asset Management US LP

Myriad Asset Management US LP lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,458 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 8.7% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 73.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,094,000 after purchasing an additional 487,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $69.56 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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