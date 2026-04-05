Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases 23,725 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 214.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $55.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.74. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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