Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Sold by Sylvest Advisors LLC

Sylvest Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,774 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 7.0% of Sylvest Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sylvest Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 133,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter.

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Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $62.53 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

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