JB Capital LLC Acquires 10,181 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.2% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $30,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. FWG Investments LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.3329 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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