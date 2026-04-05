JB Capital LLC Takes $3.84 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $26,915,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total value of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,429,487. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $194.87 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The company has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.41%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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