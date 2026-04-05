Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,411,456.30. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MRSH stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.89 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.