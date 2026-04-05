JB Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 328.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,639 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Target by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Target by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $120.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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