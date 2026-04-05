JB Capital LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 406,896 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.79) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,325,493.76. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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