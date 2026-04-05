QV Investors Inc. Has $13.65 Million Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 175.8% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,981,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,736 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,889,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,554,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,901,000 after buying an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,099,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,860,000 after buying an additional 825,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,461,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,025,000 after buying an additional 349,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE HCC opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $105.35. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.35%.Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,000. The trade was a 12.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $10,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,509,496.73. This trade represents a 25.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama’s Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal’s product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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