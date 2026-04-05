Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $76.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.6250.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

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Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $37.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.30. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.46% and a negative net margin of 6,046.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $821,429.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 404,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,126,553.86. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 10,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $396,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,464.37. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,717 shares of company stock worth $2,291,939. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 523.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

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