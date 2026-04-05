Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Constellium Price Performance

CSTM opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Constellium has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Constellium

In other news, SVP Philip Ryan Jurkovic sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $773,513.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 210,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,404.01. This represents a 12.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe Hoffmann sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,991.25. The trade was a 59.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,565,129. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 35.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,935,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,400 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 59.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,362,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,325,000 after buying an additional 2,005,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,436,000 after buying an additional 755,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Constellium by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 1,216,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,151,000 after buying an additional 92,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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