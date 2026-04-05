Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

PRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ventum Financial reduced their price target on Propel from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Propel from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Propel from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Propel from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Propel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRL

Propel Stock Performance

Propel Increases Dividend

TSE PRL opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.35. Propel has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is a boost from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Propel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.09%.

Propel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.