Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $171.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.66. The stock has a market cap of $714.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

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Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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