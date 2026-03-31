J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. $STN

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,907 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Stantec were worth $15,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 15,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Stantec by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Stantec by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 165,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,108 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stantec Stock Down 1.0%

STN stock opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.12. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.51.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stantec

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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