J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Grows Position in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,892 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Elastic were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $208,544.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 85,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,313.80. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $46,372.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,607.52. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,797 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Trading Up 1.8%

ESTC opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.74, a PEG ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic N.V. has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $96.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $449.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.540 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.570 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

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