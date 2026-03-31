J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in JFrog were worth $12,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in JFrog by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,968,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1,669.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,427 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,443,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 4,233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,010,000 after buying an additional 957,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Trading Down 1.3%

FROG stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore set a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.05.

View Our Latest Report on FROG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $4,760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,660,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,853,374.86. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $2,596,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,868,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,679,272.11. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,960 shares of company stock worth $17,367,657. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.