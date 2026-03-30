WESPAC Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% in the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 230.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $84.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $104.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34.

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iShares Gold Trust Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

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