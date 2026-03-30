Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,373 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 67.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,445,000 after purchasing an additional 343,727 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 377,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,843,000 after purchasing an additional 123,212 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 259,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on OSI Systems from $292.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $292.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS opened at $272.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $306.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $464.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total transaction of $5,018,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 273,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,509,470.04. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

See Also

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