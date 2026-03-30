Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 154,336 UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 154,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 60.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3,339.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 83,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 81,190 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,249,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,470,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,841,000 after purchasing an additional 387,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 760,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 445,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Colliers Securities raised UMH Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 204.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). UMH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.70 million. UMH Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,285.71%.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle (RV) communities. The company’s business model centers on providing affordable housing solutions by offering land lease lots and home sales in well-maintained, amenity-rich settings. UMH Properties focuses on maximizing occupancy and enhancing tenant satisfaction through professional on-site management and ongoing community improvements.

The company generates revenue through rental lot fees, home sales and related community services.

See Also

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