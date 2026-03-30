PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Stock Position Reduced by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,470 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 238,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

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PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.01.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s payout ratio is -112.02%.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

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