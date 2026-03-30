Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,349 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2,204.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,796 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,714,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $57,746,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $43,113,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 5,409,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Further Reading

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