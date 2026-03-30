General Dynamics Corporation $GD Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 9,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 703.4% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.26.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total transaction of $3,603,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,176.25. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total value of $11,655,934.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 766,457 shares in the company, valued at $271,394,759.13. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,260 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,971. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $346.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.65 and a 200-day moving average of $345.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

See Also

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