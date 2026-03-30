Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 36,013 Shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Aaron’s by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,187,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after buying an additional 188,835 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 842,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,256,000 after acquiring an additional 532,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aaron’s by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 575,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Aaron’s Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PRG opened at $28.45 on Monday. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Aaron’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Aaron’s Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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