CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU Stock Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of CLEAR Secure worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

CLEAR Secure Trading Up 1.6%

YOU stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 1.13.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 70.08%. The firm had revenue of $240.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 131.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. CLEAR Secure’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $386,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.20. The trade was a 42.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 132,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,700. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 111,488 shares of company stock worth $5,069,078 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman?Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Further Reading

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