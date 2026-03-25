Verge Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $81.45 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,684.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.76 or 0.00667877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.97 or 0.00472869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00078831 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.86 or 0.00333214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012197 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,951,235 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The official message board for Verge is medium.com/vergecurrency. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

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