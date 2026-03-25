CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0031

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and $52.93 thousand worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001566 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004499 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.00312358 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $58,634.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.