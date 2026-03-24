SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Qualcomm worth $228,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Qualcomm by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,829 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,796. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day moving average of $161.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.Qualcomm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Qualcomm to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualcomm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualcomm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.