SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 288,692 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3,126.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,692 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $114,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $456.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.36 and a 12 month high of $492.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.24. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.