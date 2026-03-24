Overbrook Management Corp Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 714,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,772,000 after acquiring an additional 499,353 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

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CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $413.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.52, a P/E/G ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.58 and a 200-day moving average of $470.11.

Key CrowdStrike News

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike unveiled Falcon Next?Gen SIEM support that ingests Microsoft Defender for Endpoint telemetry, reducing deployment friction for Microsoft customers and potentially expanding CrowdStrike’s addressable market and win rates. Falcon Next?Gen SIEM Announcement

CrowdStrike unveiled Falcon Next?Gen SIEM support that ingests Microsoft Defender for Endpoint telemetry, reducing deployment friction for Microsoft customers and potentially expanding CrowdStrike’s addressable market and win rates. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike announced new Falcon platform AI capabilities that position the endpoint as the “epicenter for AI security,” which supports stronger product differentiation and more cross?sell opportunities across SaaS, browser and cloud surfaces. AI Security Announcement

CrowdStrike announced new Falcon platform AI capabilities that position the endpoint as the “epicenter for AI security,” which supports stronger product differentiation and more cross?sell opportunities across SaaS, browser and cloud surfaces. Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike reported it has crossed $5 billion in annual recurring revenue, a scale milestone that supports subscription revenue visibility, valuation narratives for growth-at-scale, and investor confidence in durable demand. ARR Milestone

CrowdStrike reported it has crossed $5 billion in annual recurring revenue, a scale milestone that supports subscription revenue visibility, valuation narratives for growth-at-scale, and investor confidence in durable demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlighted the Microsoft connection, reinforcing investor perception that integrations with Microsoft can accelerate deployments and customer wins. Globe and Mail Microsoft Coverage

Media coverage highlighted the Microsoft connection, reinforcing investor perception that integrations with Microsoft can accelerate deployments and customer wins. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush called 2026 an “inflection year” for AI and highlighted CrowdStrike as a stock to own as it rolls out cloud, data protection and AI modules—an analyst view that supports bullish investor sentiment. Wedbush AI Thesis

Wedbush called 2026 an “inflection year” for AI and highlighted CrowdStrike as a stock to own as it rolls out cloud, data protection and AI modules—an analyst view that supports bullish investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus on CrowdStrike is a “Moderate Buy,” which is supportive but not overly aggressive; this underpins steady investor interest rather than a dramatic re?rating. Consensus Rating

Analyst consensus on CrowdStrike is a “Moderate Buy,” which is supportive but not overly aggressive; this underpins steady investor interest rather than a dramatic re?rating. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets note CrowdStrike is a trending stock — increased attention can boost flows but also raises volatility risk. Zacks Trending Coverage

Zacks and other outlets note CrowdStrike is a trending stock — increased attention can boost flows but also raises volatility risk. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data for March appears inconsistent/erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN change); no clear short position signal to pressure the stock. (Data release today.)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $487.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.83, for a total transaction of $398,629.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,849,868.58. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total transaction of $3,272,604.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,521,693.14. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 48,967 shares of company stock valued at $20,660,502 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Further Reading

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