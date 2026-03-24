Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.37% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $59,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $299.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.19 and its 200-day moving average is $318.19. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.25 by $1.46. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.17.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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