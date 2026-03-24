MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th.

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MTY Food Group Stock Performance

About MTY Food Group

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$39.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$900.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$32.92 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.48.

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MTY Food Group Inc is a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry. Its activities consist of franchising and operating corporate-owned locations as well as the sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. The company’s operating segment is based on geographical regions namely Canada and US and International. It generates maximum revenue from Canada. The company brands include Big Smoke Burger, Cafe Depot, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Cultures, Extremepita, Fabrika, Jus Jugo Juice, Koya Japan, ManchuWok, Muffin plus, Valentine, Van Houtte, Shushiman and others.

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