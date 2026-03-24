Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

VRRM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 price target on Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Verra Mobility Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $257.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.17 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 13.95%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Verra Mobility’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 967.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 439.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility, traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker VRRM, is a leading provider of smart mobility solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency and compliance for transportation authorities and commercial fleets. The company develops and operates automated traffic enforcement systems, toll and violation management platforms, and connected-vehicle services. Through its technology offerings, Verra Mobility helps public agencies enhance road safety, reduce congestion and streamline revenue collection for tolling and parking.

Verra Mobility’s core products include red-light and speed-camera enforcement programs, license plate recognition systems, and cloud-based violation processing software.

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