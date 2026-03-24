Gradient Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ryanair by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 76.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 3.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Ryanair from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Ryanair Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of RYAAY opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 29.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.4545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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