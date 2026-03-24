Ternium S.A. $TX Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,513 shares during the period. Ternium comprises approximately 0.3% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 8.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,905,000 after purchasing an additional 454,798 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 10.1% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,412,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,177,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,544,000 after buying an additional 216,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 569.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 107,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ternium by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 919,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

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Ternium Trading Up 2.2%

TX opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

Ternium Announces Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 413.0%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Ternium from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ternium from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.94.

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About Ternium

(Free Report)

Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot?rolled and cold?rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

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