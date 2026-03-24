SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 678,646 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,483 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 678,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.20% of NXP Semiconductors worth $108,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $453,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,583,718 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,865,690,000 after buying an additional 1,333,920 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,086,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $454,862,000 after buying an additional 884,403 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $418,828,000 after buying an additional 690,277 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6,342.2% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 673,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,354,000 after buying an additional 662,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $2,745,179.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $193.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.86. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

See Also

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