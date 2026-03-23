Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,572,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,759 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.46% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $68,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 506,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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