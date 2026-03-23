Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,122 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $71,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.55. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

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