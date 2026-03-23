Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 424.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Positive Sentiment: Analyst/bull case: Several outlets and firms (TD Cowen, Barron’s coverage) argue the recent pullback makes ASML an attractive buy given durable AI-related demand for advanced lithography and a strong multi?year performance track record. TD Cowen buy case

Analyst/bull case: Several outlets and firms (TD Cowen, Barron’s coverage) argue the recent pullback makes ASML an attractive buy given durable AI-related demand for advanced lithography and a strong multi?year performance track record. Positive Sentiment: Valuation/long?term outlook supportive: Coverage from Yahoo Finance and The Motley Fool highlights strong 3–5 year returns and the case that ASML stands to benefit as AI chip capacity ramps, supporting a long?term growth thesis. Valuation assessment

Valuation/long?term outlook supportive: Coverage from Yahoo Finance and The Motley Fool highlights strong 3–5 year returns and the case that ASML stands to benefit as AI chip capacity ramps, supporting a long?term growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed institutional activity: QuiverQuant data shows large recent portfolio moves both adding to and trimming ASML positions (e.g., Arrowstreet added, JPMorgan reduced), indicating rebalancing rather than a clear directional bet. Institutional flows

Mixed institutional activity: QuiverQuant data shows large recent portfolio moves both adding to and trimming ASML positions (e.g., Arrowstreet added, JPMorgan reduced), indicating rebalancing rather than a clear directional bet. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting appears anomalous: Recent short?interest entries show “0 shares” and NaN changes — likely a data glitch, so don’t read too much into those figures until exchanges/custodians correct them.

Short?interest reporting appears anomalous: Recent short?interest entries show “0 shares” and NaN changes — likely a data glitch, so don’t read too much into those figures until exchanges/custodians correct them. Negative Sentiment: Macro risk?off: Rising rate/inflation and geopolitical worries (including oil/region tensions) are pressuring growth and semiconductor names, hitting ASML’s sentiment alongside peers. Macro risk-off

Macro risk?off: Rising rate/inflation and geopolitical worries (including oil/region tensions) are pressuring growth and semiconductor names, hitting ASML’s sentiment alongside peers. Negative Sentiment: Restructuring/near?term execution risk: ASML’s announced streamlining of Technology/IT and reductions in management roles has left some employee uncertainty and could create near?term costs or execution questions that weigh on sentiment. Restructuring overhang

ASML Trading Down 3.6%

ASML Increases Dividend

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,317.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $518.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,547.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,393.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,152.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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