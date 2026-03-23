ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.31. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.67.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements. The Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology.

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