Independence Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.99 Million in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Independence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 242,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,993,000. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.9% of Independence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Independence Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0841 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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