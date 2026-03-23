Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Announces Earnings Results

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $74.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.90 million.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $412.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. Caledonia Mining has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 10.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 10.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK?domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company’s flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon?in?leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.

Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.

Further Reading

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