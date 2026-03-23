Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pennant International Group (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pennant International Group had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 40.43%.

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at GBX 21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.10. Pennant International Group has a one year low of GBX 18.25 and a one year high of GBX 32. The company has a market cap of £9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.07.

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Pennant International Group Company Profile

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Pennant, Maximising Operational Efficiency.

Pennant ensures systems are where they are needed, when they are needed and that they work, by providing systems support and training solutions to defence departments and major OEMs worldwide to maximise operational and maintenance efficiency. Other industries include space, aerospace, rail and shipping.

Pennant has an impressive portfolio that includes system support software (GenS, Analyzer and R4i) utilising one single source of truth database, technology led training systems covering software-based solutions, generic training devices and bespoke engineering, as well as technical services covering consultancy and technical documentation.

Today, Pennant has become a firmly established world leading supplier of systems support, technical services and training solutions, supported by a global innovative team working in offices in Europe, North America and Indo-Pacific.

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