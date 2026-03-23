Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Releases Earnings Results

Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Distribution Finance Capital had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 21.55%.

Distribution Finance Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LON DFCH opened at GBX 55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.50. Distribution Finance Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 32 and a 52 week high of GBX 68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.07.

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Insider Activity at Distribution Finance Capital

In related news, insider Mark Stephens acquired 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 per share, for a total transaction of £4,966.54. Also, insider Sameera Khaliq acquired 14,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 per share, with a total value of £9,790.44. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile

DF Capital is a speciality lender providing flexible financing solutions that support the sales and growth of manufacturers, dealers and distributors operating in attractive underserved retail markets across the UK.

Today, DF Capital supports roughly 1,500 dealers and 100 manufacturers, across the leisure, commercial and powersports sectors and recently launched its asset finance proposition, giving DF Capital access to larger adjacent markets and positioning the group firmly as a multi-product lender.

As a bank, DF Capital’s lending is supported by its award-winning savings products, scalable digital platform, and commitment to exceptional customer service, serving approximately 14,000 customers through its Manchester-based support team.

DF Capital’s goal is simple: to do the best for its customers, its communities, and its people.

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