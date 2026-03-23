StandX DUSD Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (DUSD)

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, StandX DUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One StandX DUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StandX DUSD has a total market cap of $100.05 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.12 or 1.00096210 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StandX DUSD Profile

StandX DUSD’s genesis date was April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 100,137,555 tokens. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official. The official message board for StandX DUSD is docs.standx.com/blog. The official website for StandX DUSD is standx.com.

Buying and Selling StandX DUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 100,233,039.773012. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.99903595 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $4,205,705.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StandX DUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StandX DUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StandX DUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

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