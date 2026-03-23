RyuJin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.06 Thousand (RYU)

RyuJin (RYU) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One RyuJin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. RyuJin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $3.06 thousand worth of RyuJin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RyuJin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.12 or 1.00096210 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RyuJin Token Profile

RyuJin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2024. RyuJin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RyuJin is medium.com/@ryujincrypto/welcome-to-ryujin-ryu-the-dragon-awakens-f8909621ac91. RyuJin’s official Twitter account is @ryujindragoneth. The official website for RyuJin is ryujin.ai.

RyuJin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RyuJin (RYU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. RyuJin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 963,849,991,678,536 in circulation. The last known price of RyuJin is 0 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,568.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ryujin.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RyuJin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RyuJin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RyuJin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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