Wrapped HYPE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $56.62 Million (WHYPE)

Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Wrapped HYPE has a market cap of $284.33 million and $56.62 million worth of Wrapped HYPE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped HYPE has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HYPE token can now be bought for about $36.83 or 0.00053913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.12 or 1.00096210 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HYPE Token Profile

Wrapped HYPE’s total supply is 7,720,305 tokens. Wrapped HYPE’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. The official website for Wrapped HYPE is hyperliquid.xyz.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HYPE

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HyperEVM platform. Wrapped HYPE has a current supply of 7,649,688.84440837. The last known price of Wrapped HYPE is 38.19611834 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $52,019,049.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HYPE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HYPE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HYPE using one of the exchanges listed above.

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