pumpBTC Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (PUMPBTC)

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One pumpBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pumpBTC has a market capitalization of $35.36 and approximately $56.31 thousand worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pumpBTC has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.12 or 1.00096210 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC Token Profile

pumpBTC’s launch date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 692 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. The official website for pumpBTC is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz.

Buying and Selling pumpBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 691.59949247 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 0.0142862 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $57,251.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pumpBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

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