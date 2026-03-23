CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,089 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 16,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $645,702.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 630,483 shares in the company, valued at $24,601,446.66. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $89,839.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,754.60. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,551 shares of company stock worth $788,528. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CarGurus from $37.50 to $33.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARG

CarGurus Trading Down 1.1%

CARG stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.07 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 16.60%.CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. Research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company’s core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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