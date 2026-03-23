USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1765 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Trading Down 1.0%

UMI opened at $57.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $475.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.68. USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

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USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Company Profile

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The USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (UMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of midstream energy infrastructure companies. The fund is income-focused and uses a fundamental approach that integrates ESG research. UMI was launched on Mar 24, 2021 and is managed by USCF Advisers.

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