Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes Position in Bullish $BLSH

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bullish during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bullish during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Bullish in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullish in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Bullish alerts:

Bullish Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLSH opened at $38.06 on Monday. Bullish has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 380.55. The company has a quick ratio of 27.69, a current ratio of 29.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bullish ( NYSE:BLSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($3.89). Bullish had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BLSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bullish in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bullish from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bullish from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Bullish from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bullish from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bullish

Bullish News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

About Bullish

(Free Report)

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.